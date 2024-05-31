News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner give their take on news of potential WBD renewal, MJF’s return and Mercede’s AEW debut match, Double or Nothing and Dynamite analysis (135 min.)

May 31, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • The Timberwolves season is over
  • Potential offer from WBD for renewal
  • Tony Khan “very open” to additional hour of TV
  • MJF return at Double or Nothing
  • Mercedes Mone return match
  • Adam Copeland fractured tibia
  • Bump in Dynamite rating
  • Analysis of AEW Dynamite
  • Emails and trivia

