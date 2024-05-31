FREE PODCAST 5/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner give their take on news of potential WBD renewal, MJF’s return and Mercede’s AEW debut match, Double or Nothing and Dynamite analysis (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- The Timberwolves season is over
- Potential offer from WBD for renewal
- Tony Khan “very open” to additional hour of TV
- MJF return at Double or Nothing
- Mercedes Mone return match
- Adam Copeland fractured tibia
- Bump in Dynamite rating
- Analysis of AEW Dynamite
- Emails and trivia
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.