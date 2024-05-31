WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/31): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes appearance, Nia Jax coronation, Andrade vs. Apollo Crews, Profits vs. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 31, 2024

ALBANY, N.Y. AT MVP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earkier today that 6,442 tickets had been distributed so far; arena set up for 7,043

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a two minute video package with highlights of the Queen of the Ring and King of the Ring winners last weekend.

-Corey Graves introduced the show as the camera panned the audience.

-Smackdown G.M. Nick Aldis stood mid-ring and welcomed everyone. He then introduced Jax and asked fans to join him in welcoming the 2024 Queen of the Ring. Fans booed as Jax made her way to the ring. She said she has earned a title match at Summerslam. “So Bayley, your queen is demanding your presence right now,” she said. Bayley’s music played and she walked out with her Women’s Title belt. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green attacked Bayley from behind on the rap. Niven threw her into the barricade and then into the ring.

Niven and Green entered the ring. Green said Jax shouldn’t worry about Bayley because her “Spicy Margarita” Niven will be champion by then. Jax said she will annihilate whomever her opponent is at Summerslam. Jax dropped the mic and left. They showed Bayley in the corner of the ring watching Niven and Green leave.

(Keller’s Analysis: This got right to the point without needless extra words and TV time spent on it.)

-They showed Nick Aldis enter his office backstage. The screen was overtaken by the word “Hello” written 100s of times covering it briefly. A.J. Styles, looking nervous and sullen, asked Aldis to address his future if he has time. Aldis asked if he had something to tell him. Styles said it’ll be hard enough to do it more than once, so he’d like time in the ring tonight. Aldis said he has the time.

(Keller’s Analysis: I hope this isn’t another tired swerve with an insincere retirement and the entirely predictable sudden 180.)

-Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made their entrance. [c]

-Naomi checked on Bayley backstage and said she’s got her back. Naomi asked if Bayley wants to fight tonight. Bayley checked with the trainer who gave her a green light. Bayley then said she’s ready to fight.

(1) TOMMASO CIAMPA (w/Johnny Gargano) vs. AUSTIN THEORY (w/Grayson Waller)

As Waller & Theory walked out, they showed a clip from earlier of DIY asking Aldis for a path to a tag team title match and then Waller & Theory showing up and mocking them for begging. Graves mentioned the history between Theory and Gargano in NXT. The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Ciampa went after Theory aggressively. Barrett noted the personalities and approaches are as different as it gets between Ciampa and Theory. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Ciampa eventually landed a running knee to the chin of Theory. Gargano smiled at ringside. Theory rolled to teh floor. Waller shoved hiom back in, then turned to yell at Barrett. He said Gargano held Theory back in the past. He said he has made Theory relevant again. Theory heard him and asked why he’d say that. Gargano shoved Theory into Waller, knocking him off the ring apron, and then rolled him up for the three count.

WINNER: Ciampa in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. You knew that Waller and Theory were teamed to eventually turn one of them babyface. Interesting that they seem to be indicating Theory will be the babyface.)

-Naomi asked Aldis backstage for a match against Niven & Green. Blair Davenport walked in. Naomi asked who she is. Davenport introduced herself and sternly said she’ll soon know who she is. Aldis gave Naomi the match she wanted. L.A. Knight walked in as Naomi left. Knight asked if Styles is really retiring. Aldis said he’s not sure. Knight said he’s wondering where Logan Paul might be. They both sat down. [c]

-A graphic plugged that Styles would address his future later

-A sponsored highlight package aired on Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul at the PLE this weekend.

-Kayla Braxton asked Knight what happened between him and Aldis. Knight called her nosey. (Uh, it aired live on national TV!) Knight said his answer is Aldis didn’t have much for him other than Logan isn’t there this week. He pretended to leave, but then challenged Logan to a U.S. Title match. Carmela Hayes walked in and said Knight does a lot of talking, but isn’t saying a lot. He asked why Knight would want Logan “when a first-round draft pick is standing right here.” (Hayes said Knight wants to “face L.A.,” and Knight corrected him and told him to “get your names right.”) Hayes said he and Logan and talk the talk, but if he wants to walk the walk, “then I’m him.”

-A clip aired of Angel telling Andrade that they are ready to forgive him for what happened at WrestleMania and welcome him to Legado Del Fantasma. Andrade said, “Thank you, but no thank you.”

(2) ANDRADE vs. APOLLO CREWS

The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. Angel distracted Andrade as he began to climb the ropes. Crews knocked a distracted Andrade to the floor and then moonsaulted onto him. They cut to a break at 1:00. [c]

Angel remained at ringside after the break. Andrade landed double knees in the corner to Crews for a two count at 5:00. Crews kicked Andrade in the corner and pressed him over his head and then dropped him. He followed with a standing moonsault for a two count. Angel stood on the ring apron and distracted Crews. Apollo then nailed him with a spinning back elbow and then a leaping neckbreaker for a three count. Angel pointed at his head like he was smart and took shared credit for Andrade’s win. Graves said this made Angel look good if he’s trying to court Andrade to join them. Angel met the rest of Legado del Fantasma on the stage. Andrade walked right through them and didn’t seem receptive at all. Angel told Santos Escobar he’s try again and followed Andrade.

WINNER: Andrade in 6:00.

-They went to Graves and Barrett at ringside who threw to a clip of last week’s Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga match followed by the Bloodline attacking Orton and then Kevin Owens making the save.

-Backstage, Solo told Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to do everything in their power to take him out. Paul Heyman walked up to Solo and said he’s been doing a lot of thinking and introspection on how he could better serve him when he’s in charge. He said with Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief, there was a lot of violence in the Bloodline, but that was to preserve the family and everything The Bloodline was working toward. He said before any violence, there was a lot of counsel from the Wiseman. He said he sees Solo recruiting a lot of violent men into the Bloodline, and he’s seeing a lot of random violence, but no strategy at all. He said the strategy has to be that when Roman comes back, they have Cody Rhodes in check. Solo listened and then said they have Cody in check “and he doesn’t even know it.” Heyman said, “With all due respect, who’s we?” KO’s music then interrupted before Solo could answer. Solo told Heyman to go fix it now. Heyman nodded. Graves said he didn’t know how Solo expected Heyman to fix that.

-Owens entered the ring. [c]

-Barrett plugged the update from Styles later. They showed images of Styles including him with a short hair early in his career.

-As Angel confronted Andrade about walking right past them, Crews attacked Angel aggressively from behind. Referees and a producer stepped in quickly.

-Owens sat on a top turnbuckle as his music faded. He said he went to Saudi Arabia to look out for Orton and make sure Solo and his crew didn’t ruin his chances of becoming King of the Ring. Heyman interrupted and said, “Ladies and gentlemen.”

[HOUR TWO]

Heyman made his way to the ring and said he serves as the Wiseman for Solo and his crew in the absence of Roman. He pitched Owens that they have a mutual interest. Owens told him to “get into the ring and get to the point.” Heyman cautiously entered. Fans chanted, “We Want Roman!” Heyman warned Owens that the people Solo brought in were previously rejected by Roman because they did background checks and they are just bloodthirsty thugs. He said if he keeps calling out Solo’s name, “they’re going to do something really bad about it.” He begged and pleaded with him to back off the Bloodline. “Please,” he said, his voice trembling.

Owens was skeptical that Heyman was trying to help him. He asked why he thinks he’d trust anything he says. “I’m not falling for this act,” he said. He said he knows he is pulling string. He said he went from Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns. He said Solo is the latest one who can keep him solvent. He asked if he’s trying to instill fear in him. He said he fought The Bloodline for years.

Heyman said he doesn’t understand what he’s up against and what he’s trying to do for him. He melted down as he told Owens their kids have met each other and like him, Owens has hardly been trustworthy over the years. He got so worked up, he flailed his arms and hit Owens with the mic as he yelled, “Why won’t anyone listen to me!?” They muted the crowd who were likely chanting “You f—ed up!” Owens picked up the mic, but then dropped it and stepped toward Heyman, who begged off. Solo, Tonga, and Loa walked out.

The Street Profits showed up next to Owens. A brawl broke out with both threesomes as Heyman dropped to ringside. Dawkins made a leaping flip dive to ringside as they cut to a break. [c]

(3) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. TAMA TONGA & TANGA LOA (w/Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman)

The match was joined in progress 12 minutes into the hour. Graves asked if Heyman was really are scared of Solo, Tonga, and Loa, or if if this was another deception. Barrett said Heyman can’t relate to them because they lack any semblance of reality. They cut to a break at 5:00. [c]

Ford got the hot tag and frog splashed Loa. Tonga, who had tagged in, then dropped Ford on his face for the win.

WINNERS: Tonga & Loa in 11:00.

-A clip aired of Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair’s win at the PLE last weekend.

-Indi Hartwell walked up to Cargill & Belair backstage and asked if they’re going to Raw to hurt more people like they took out Candice LeRae by injuring her knee. Belair said Candice started it and she just finished it. Cargill told Indi she can injure her too. Indi said that’s not what she meant and left.

-Bayley and Naomi made the ring entrance. [c]

-More hype for Styles’s announcement.

-Kayla interviewed Michin backstage and asked for any insights on Styles. She said they haven’t been talking much. Jax interrupted and said the focus should be the start of her reign. Michin got in her face. Jax said she’s going to regret that.

-Graves hyped NXT Battleground next Sunday.

(4) BAYLEY & NAOMI vs. PIPER NIVEN & CHELSEA GREEN

The bell rang 33 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 2:00 with Naomi and Bayley in control. [c]

Naomi rallied at 6:00 and played to the crowd. She landed a running dropkick to Green sitting in the corner. She followed with a split-legged moonsault for a near fall. Niven pulled Grene to ringside. Naomi slingshot herself onto both of them on the floor. She threw Green back into the ring and then climbed to the top rope. Niven shoved her down. Naomi landed on her feet. Green kicked her and made the cover. Bayley broke up the cover. Niven threw Bayley into the ringside steps. Naomi blocked an UnPrettyHer and hit the Rear View. Niven broke up the cover and draped Green over Naomi. The ref counted to three with Niven in the ring watching. Green gloated as if she earned the ring.

WINNERS: Green & Naomi in 8:00.

-Graves and Barrett hyped Indi vs. Jade, Crews vs. Angel, and Gargano vs. Waller next week on Smackdown. Also, Solo anoints Tonga Loa.

-They showed Styles walking backstage. Knight approached him and said, “If the rumors are true, respect.” Styles kept walking. Then Cody Rhodes shook his hand. Styles whispered something to him. Cody looked stunned. Styles then approached Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and he said they’ve been through it all with him. [c]

-Styles entered the ring and said he’s been thinking about what Aldis told him last week, which is if he wanted another shot at Cody, he’d have to get to the back of the line. He said he thought about it all week. “I just can’t do that at this point and time in my career,” he said.

