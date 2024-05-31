VIP AUDIO 5/31 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW TV renewal situation, McMahon lawsuit and investigation update, MJF’s prospects, Mercedes, Becky, AEW releases, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich cover these topics:

AEW/WBD contract and options for all of the involved

Vince McMahon lawsuit and criminal investigation

AEW’s follow-up on MJF’s return, prospects for top opponents with a weaker than ideal heel depth chart currently

AEW world title scene post gauntlet

Thoughts on Becky Lynch taking a hiatus and whether it will work at rebooting fan interest in her

Mercedes Moné’s character and whether it seems she’s leaning face or heel

Reaction to the AEW releases of Mark Henry, Arn Anderson, and Jake Hager

This week’s Raw, Dynamite, and NXT Ratings and how each told a story

Wrestling Social Media highlights of the week

