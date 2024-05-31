VIP AUDIO 5/31 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW TV renewal situation, McMahon lawsuit and investigation update, MJF’s prospects, Mercedes, Becky, AEW releases, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- AEW/WBD contract and options for all of the involved
- Vince McMahon lawsuit and criminal investigation
- AEW’s follow-up on MJF’s return, prospects for top opponents with a weaker than ideal heel depth chart currently
- AEW world title scene post gauntlet
- Thoughts on Becky Lynch taking a hiatus and whether it will work at rebooting fan interest in her
- Mercedes Moné’s character and whether it seems she’s leaning face or heel
- Reaction to the AEW releases of Mark Henry, Arn Anderson, and Jake Hager
- This week’s Raw, Dynamite, and NXT Ratings and how each told a story
- Wrestling Social Media highlights of the week
