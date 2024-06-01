News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Goodspeed: Styles teasing retirement, latest Heyman-Solo exchange, a hint of Theory-Waller tension, Jax coronation (130 min.)

June 1, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Goodspeed from PWTorch. They discuss A.J. Styles teasing retirement, the latest Paul Heyman-Solo Sikoa exchange, a hint of Austin Theory-Grayson Waller tension, Nia Jax coronation, and much more with live viewer interaction and a guest appearance from Kevin Duncan plus Sean from Tennessee makes his YouTube debut.

