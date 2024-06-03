News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 3, 2024

When: Monday, June 3, 2024

Where: Hershey, Pa. at Giant Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,816 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,966.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio
  • Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
  • The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)
  • Liv Morgan to appear

