WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, June 3, 2024

Where: Hershey, Pa. at Giant Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,816 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,966.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)

Liv Morgan to appear

