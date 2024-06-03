VIP AUDIO 6/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-2-2006): WrestleMania 3 Retro Roundtable, pt. 1 of 2: A walk through the entire card including match analysis, talent evaluations, where careers went after the event (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the WrestleMania 3 Retro Roundtable, part 1 of 2, from June 2, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill discuss WrestleMania III. They walk through the entire line-up and look at the wrestlers, the place they were in their careers, where they ended up going after WM3, and match quality and outcomes.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

