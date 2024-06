SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosts another PWTorch “12 Minute Hot Take” with PWTorch columnist and VIP analyst Rich Fann.

They discuss whether this more serious version of Chad Gable has main event potential now that he’s downplayed the comedic catch phrases. Also, other aspects of Gable future including whether he’d be better fit in AEW than WWE.