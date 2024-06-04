FREE PODCAST 6/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Liv-Dom, Alpha Academy, McAfee controversy, paths of AEW World Title and WWE Hvt. Title this summer, Styles-Cody, Jey, Impact, NJPW, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- Pat McAfee controversy
- The choice Tony Khan for the AEW World Title this summer with Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and MJF, among others
- The possible paths the Raw-based WWE Hvt. Title could take this summer including Damien Priest, Drew McIntyre, C.M. Punk, and Gunther.
- The Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio story, it’s lack of impact on Raw rating this week, and their respective futures
- Jey Uso’s promo and Money in the Bank announcement
- The latest Solo Sikoa-Paul Heyman interactions
- TNA cutting some workers and trying to streamline
- Tanahashi’s bullet point goals for changes in New Japan
- Tony Khan’s response to Andrade’s cryptic tweets
- Chad Gable getting serious and what his upside is and what his role should be with The Creed Brothers if that’s next.
- Can Otis break off from Gable and become a featured singles wrestler?
