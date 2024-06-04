FREE PODCAST 6/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Liv-Dom, Alpha Academy, McAfee controversy, paths of AEW World Title and WWE Hvt. Title this summer, Styles-Cody, Jey, Impact, NJPW, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

Pat McAfee controversy

The choice Tony Khan for the AEW World Title this summer with Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and MJF, among others

The possible paths the Raw-based WWE Hvt. Title could take this summer including Damien Priest, Drew McIntyre, C.M. Punk, and Gunther.

The Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio story, it’s lack of impact on Raw rating this week, and their respective futures

Jey Uso’s promo and Money in the Bank announcement

The latest Solo Sikoa-Paul Heyman interactions

TNA cutting some workers and trying to streamline

Tanahashi’s bullet point goals for changes in New Japan

Tony Khan’s response to Andrade’s cryptic tweets

Chad Gable getting serious and what his upside is and what his role should be with The Creed Brothers if that’s next.

Can Otis break off from Gable and become a featured singles wrestler?

