News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Liv-Dom, Alpha Academy, McAfee controversy, paths of AEW World Title and WWE Hvt. Title this summer, Styles-Cody, Jey, Impact, NJPW, more (137 min.)

June 4, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

  • Pat McAfee controversy
  • The choice Tony Khan for the AEW World Title this summer with Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and MJF, among others
  • The possible paths the Raw-based WWE Hvt. Title could take this summer including Damien Priest, Drew McIntyre, C.M. Punk, and Gunther.
  • The Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio story, it’s lack of impact on Raw rating this week, and their respective futures
  • Jey Uso’s promo and Money in the Bank announcement
  • The latest Solo Sikoa-Paul Heyman interactions
  • TNA cutting some workers and trying to streamline
  • Tanahashi’s bullet point goals for changes in New Japan
  • Tony Khan’s response to Andrade’s cryptic tweets
  • Chad Gable getting serious and what his upside is and what his role should be with The Creed Brothers if that’s next.
  • Can Otis break off from Gable and become a featured singles wrestler?

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024