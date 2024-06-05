News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells, Hazelwood, and Lindberg talk Jordynne Grace’s first singles match as contracted TNA wrestler, possible future for Ethan Page, Tony D’Angelo vs. Damon Kemp, more (105 min.)

June 5, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Bruce Hazelwood, and Nate Lindberg discuss NXT for June 4, 2024 including Jordynne Grace’s historic first singles match as a contracted TNA wrestler, the possible future for Ethan Page, Tony D’Angelo vs. Damon Kemp for the Heritage Cup, Natalya vs. Izzi Dame, Lash Legend & Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley vs. Michin & Jaida Parker & Sol Ruca, and more.

