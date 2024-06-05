FREE PODCAST 6/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells, Hazelwood, and Lindberg talk Jordynne Grace’s first singles match as contracted TNA wrestler, possible future for Ethan Page, Tony D’Angelo vs. Damon Kemp, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Bruce Hazelwood, and Nate Lindberg discuss NXT for June 4, 2024 including Jordynne Grace’s historic first singles match as a contracted TNA wrestler, the possible future for Ethan Page, Tony D’Angelo vs. Damon Kemp for the Heritage Cup, Natalya vs. Izzi Dame, Lash Legend & Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley vs. Michin & Jaida Parker & Sol Ruca, and more.
