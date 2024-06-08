FREE PODCAST 6/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: This Bloodline sequel continuing to improve, Cody shining in follow-up to Styles angle, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They start with a discussion about how this new Bloodline sequel is gaining steam by the week with strong performances and intriguing developments. They also tout Cody Rhodes striking the right tone in response to A.J. Styles fooling him last week, Plus every other segment from the show is covered including the Austin Theory-Grayson Waller dynamic, Nia Jax interacting with Tiffany Stratton and Michio backstage, another less-than-satisfying finish to a TV match, and more.

