VIP AUDIO 6/7 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody responds to Styles tricking him last week, more Bloodline, Knight-Logan developments, more (15 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 7 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Cody Rhodes responding to A.J. Styles tricking him last week, more Bloodline developments, L.A. Knight-Logan developments, more added to Clash at the Castle, and more.
