AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/8): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Where: Council Bluffs, Iowa at Mid-America Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,240 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,760.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)

Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

