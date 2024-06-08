VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #813 (June 19, 2004): Cover Story analyzing how WWE handled final Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels match in current feud, Bad Blood coverage, Pro Wrestling’s Ten Most Influential Quotes pt. 2, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #813 cover-dated June 19, 2004: This week’s articles include a Cover Story analyzing how WWE handled the final Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels match in their current feud… The Top Five Stories of the Week… WWE Newswire with backstage news on Bradshaw, Eugene, Brock Lesnar, Tommy Dreamer, Undertaker, Summerslam, and more… TNA Newswire with tons of exclusive first-generation backstage news items on locker room happenings and the future of the promotion… ROH Newswire featuring details on the strange departure of Jimmy Rave from the promotion, results of the Dayton show with the 60 minute draw, exclusive quotes from Gabe Sapolsky about ROH’s weekend, backstage details on how Homicide hurt his hand, and more… Pat McNeill’s feature column titled “At the Bar for Bad Blood” with a fun exchange between Pat and his waitress and other anecdotes from his experience at Sunday’s bar broadcast of the PPV… Plus a quick punch at the end of how “WWE doesn’t get it” regarding going too far…. James Guttman’s feature column titled “Pro Wrestling’s Ten Most Influential Quotes, Pt. 2″… Coverage of Bad Blood including Keller’s match analysis with star ratings and the Roundtable, now featuring James Guttman’s review along with McNeill, Keller, Powell, and Bruce Mitchell… ETC. Newswire with a funny story on Teddy Hart’s latest fake injury and how he was exposed right in front of the fans, plus news on Sid, Kevin Nash, H2, and more… Bruce Mitchell’s review of the WWE Hall of Fame DVD and Jason Powell’s open letter to the Carter family who fund TNA with a major suggestion for the promotion…

