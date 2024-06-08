VIP AUDIO 6/8 – The Fix Flashback (5-31-2017): Women’s MITB set-up, Sting’s early setback, Vince’s reaction to NXT, Jinder as Indian hero, Titus, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback from May 31, 2017 with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:

Fallacious Jinder Mahal Narratives

Analysis of the Women’s Money in the Bank set-up

Shinsuke Nakamura’s push so far

The “This Is Your Life Bayley” segment with Alexa Bliss

Dolph Ziggler pinning A.J. Styles

More from both Raw and Smackdown this week.

Todd’s Full Official Extreme Rules PPV preview

MAILBAG TOPICS…

Sting’s early setback

Is Titus O’Neal worth it

Vince McMahon’s reaction to NXT’s success

Jinder Mahal as an Indian hero.

MMA TOPICS…

A UFC Fight Night review and a UFC 212 preview.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO