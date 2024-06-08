News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/8 – The Fix Flashback (5-31-2017): Women’s MITB set-up, Sting’s early setback, Vince’s reaction to NXT, Jinder as Indian hero, Titus, more (113 min.)

June 8, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback from May 31, 2017 with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:

  • Fallacious Jinder Mahal Narratives
  • Analysis of the Women’s Money in the Bank set-up
  • Shinsuke Nakamura’s push so far
  • The “This Is Your Life Bayley” segment with Alexa Bliss
  • Dolph Ziggler pinning A.J. Styles
  • More from both Raw and Smackdown this week.
  • Todd’s Full Official Extreme Rules PPV preview

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • Sting’s early setback
  • Is Titus O’Neal worth it
  • Vince McMahon’s reaction to NXT’s success
  • Jinder Mahal as an Indian hero.

MMA TOPICS…

  • A UFC Fight Night review and a UFC 212 preview.

