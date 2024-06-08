VIP AUDIO 6/8 – The Fix Flashback (5-31-2017): Women’s MITB set-up, Sting’s early setback, Vince’s reaction to NXT, Jinder as Indian hero, Titus, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback from May 31, 2017 with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:
- Fallacious Jinder Mahal Narratives
- Analysis of the Women’s Money in the Bank set-up
- Shinsuke Nakamura’s push so far
- The “This Is Your Life Bayley” segment with Alexa Bliss
- Dolph Ziggler pinning A.J. Styles
- More from both Raw and Smackdown this week.
- Todd’s Full Official Extreme Rules PPV preview
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- Sting’s early setback
- Is Titus O’Neal worth it
- Vince McMahon’s reaction to NXT’s success
- Jinder Mahal as an Indian hero.
MMA TOPICS…
- A UFC Fight Night review and a UFC 212 preview.
