FREE PODCAST 6/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss the follow-up to the breakup of The Shield, how Bryan was cheated out of something, live calls, emails (103 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-10-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss in-depth the follow-up to the breakup of The Shield, a better promo approach for Seth Rollins fresh off of his heel turn, possible Shield replacement members, how Daniel Bryan was cheated out of something most injured babyfaces get, MITB thoughts, and much more with live calls and emails from listeners.

