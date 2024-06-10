FREE PODCAST 6/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6-9-2019) Reviews of NJPW Dominion and WWE Super Showdown, Dehnel’s Starrcast Diary, Shane McMahon, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (6-9-2019) to a PWTorch Livecast hosted by Greg Parks who was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel for a match-by-match review of both NJPW Dominion and WWE Super Showdown. They discussed Dehnel’s Starrcast Diary, available now on PWTorch.com, and take calls on Mansoor, the possibility of Shane McMahon getting a title shot, who we’d like to see in Jon Moxley’s block in the G1 Tournament, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO