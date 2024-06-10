WWE RAW RESULTS (6/10): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Priest and Drew face-off in opening segment, Balor vs. Drew with big stips at stake for Clash at the Castle, Sky vs. Valkyria rematch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JUNE 10, 2024

TOLEDO, OHIO AT HUNTINGTON CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 6,57 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 6,894

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Drew McIntyre making his way to the ring, as a recap of his confrontation with Judgment Day last week was shown. Drew said that he would be ready to take on Priest one-on-one, but he knew that it wouldn’t happen. Damian Priest interrupted with Judgment Day to claim that Drew was the one that made this personal. Priest said that this was his belt, not the Judgment Day’s belt and that he didn’t need them to beat Drew.

– Drew insisted that the rest of Judgment Day would interfere. Priest suggested that Drew should face Finn Bálor tonight and if Finn won, the rest of Judgment Day would come with him at Clash at the Castle. Drew said that he respected a man willing to dig his own grave and hoped Priest would shake his hand after he embarrasses him on Saturday.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A decent opening segment, but one that felt lacking for the world title just mere days from Clash at the Castle. Hopefully, the Priest vs. Bálor match is accompanied by a stronger go-home segment.)

– Backstage, Liv Morgan met Dominik Mysterio in the Judgment Den. Liv told Dominik that he should hang out with someone that calls him daddy, leaving him a hotel key.

– Iyo Sky made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Lyra Valkyria.

– A video package showing Damian Priest and Zelina Vega taking part in the National Puerto Rican Parade was shown.

– A recap of Iyo Sky assaulting Lyra Valkyria last week was shown.

(1) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. IYO SKY (w/Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane)

Lyra stomped Sky down, only for Sky to knock her off her feet and pummel her down. Lyra swept Sky off her feet and blasted her with a basement dropkick, setting her up for a Northern Lights suplex. Sky clobbered Lyra with a palm strike, but Lyra trapped her in an inverted Boston Crab. Sky pulled Lyra out of the ring and crushed her with an Asai moonsault, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

Back from break, Lyra knocked Sky off her feet with a leg lariat and a missile dropkick, followed by a fisherman buster for a two count. Sky drove Lyra into the turnbuckle with a headscissors takeover and nailed her with a double underhook backbreaker. Lyra evaded a moonsault and countered a power move with a pinning combination for a nearfall. Sky crushed Lyra with a roll-through into a double stomp for a two count.

Lyra pulled Sky off the top turnbuckle and laid her out with the Nightfall, but Kai and Sane broke the pinfall. Lyra took care of Damage CTRL with a dropkick through the ropes, only for Sky to trip her off the top turnbuckle. Sky clobbered Lyra with a double knee strike and tried to go for a Moonsault, but Lyra put her feet up. Lyra planted Sky with a gutbuster before Sky countered the Nightfall with a crucifix pinfall for the win.

WINNER: Iyo Sky at 10:27

– After the match, Damage CTRL assaulted Lyra Valkyria, until Katana Chance & Kayden Carter made the save.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Solid opening match once again showcasing Lyra Valkyria as a threat to Damage CTRL. I’m all for seeing more of this feud and I hope the addition of Chance and Carter isn’t just a one time thing.)

– Backstage, Dominik Mysterio explained his situation with Liv Morgan to the rest of Judgment Day.

– A recap of Sami Zayn’s confrontation with Alpha Academy last week was shown.

– Backstage, The Miz asked Sami Zayn if he had seen R-Truth anywhere. Sami met the rest of Alpha Academy and apologized for what happened last week. Sami told them that they didn’t need to take more of this from Chad Gable. Otis explained that when he lost everything, Gable was there for him and without him, he was nothing. Sami told Otis that he wasn’t nothing and that he hadn’t even realized how special he could be.

– Backstage, Damian Priest met the rest of Judgment Day to discuss Dominik’s situation. Priest asked where the hotel key was, but no one could answer because they had to come out for their next match.

– The LWO made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Judgment Day.

– A recap of NXT Battleground was shown.

– A video package showcasing Ludwig Kaiser was shown where he gloated about his victory over Sheamus and the people he has eliminated in the past few months, setting his sights on Money in the Bank.

(2) BRAUN STROWMAN & LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee w/Zelina Vega) vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) & CARLITO

Strowman threw Carlito across the ring, forcing him to tag Dominik in. Rey tagged in to face Dominik, only for JD to immediately tag in. Rey took JD down with a headscissors takeover and a dropkick, setting him up for a slingshot dropkick from Lee. Lee caught JD with a back elbow, only for Dominik to knock him off his feet behind the referee’s back. Lee floored Dominik with a German suplex, followed by a seated senton and a hurracarrana from Rey. LWO sent JD out of the ring, but Judgment Day caught Rey’s Pescado attempt. They rammed Rey into Lee, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

Back from break, Rey tripped Carlito into the turnbuckle before receiving a back suplex from JD. Carlito knocked Rey down with a clothesline and knocked Lee off the apron. Rey took care of Carlito, JD and Lee, but they pulled Strowman off the apron before the tag. Carlito crashed into the ring post, but was able to give JD the tag. Rey spiked JD with a Satellite DDT, reaching Lee for the hot tag. Lee pummeled Carlito down with right hands and knocked him down with a hurracarrana.

Carlito stopped Lee atop the turnbuckle, only for Lee to trip him down and crush him with a diving double stomp. Rey sent JD out of the ring before receiving a dropkick from Dominik. Liv Morgan showed up to talk with Dominik, but Dominik refused to listen to her. Vega knocked Liv off the apron, making her crash into Dominik and attacked her from behind. Strowman got the hot tag to knock Dominik, JD and Carlito down with shoulder tackles. Strowman flattened Carlito with a powerslam, setting him up for an assisted splash from Lee and the win.

WINNERS: Braun Strowman & LWO at 13:58

(Pomares’s Analysis: An alright match that didn’t really need to go nowhere near as long as it did. The big story development was the Liv Morgan spot with Dominik and Zelina which should likely set up a future TV title match.)

– A video package showcasing Ilja Dragunov was shown.

– Backstage, Ricochet hyped Ilja Dragunov up for his match against Bron Breakker. Dragunov said that once they were done with Breakker, he would give Ricochet his rematch.

[HOUR TWO]

– Backstage, Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane tried to speak with Iyo Sky, only for Sky to scream that Damage CTRL had to change.

– Sami Zayn made his way to the ring with a mic in hand to say that he would beat Chad Gable and that it was time for him to be the Intercontinental champion. Gable interrupted with the rest of Alpha Academy to claim that Sami was the manipulator. Gable claimed that his family was happy and would be even happier once he won the title. Sami asked all of Alpha Academy if they were actually happy and told them that they wouldn’t be happy, until they abandoned Gable. Gable said that this was his family and he would unleash a version of Otis that doesn’t feel tonight.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A good continuation in the Gable and Sami storyline, coming after a strong backstage segment that explained why Otis stayed with Gable.)

(3) SAMI ZAYN vs. OTIS (w/Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri)

Otis clobbered Sami with a series of forearm strikes, followed by a pair of big splashes. Gable tried to give Otis advice, but Sami immediately knocked him out with a Helluva Kick.

WINNER: Sami Zayn at 1:29

– After the match, Chad Gable attacked Sami Zayn and demanded Tozawa and Dupri to leave the ring. Gable ordered Otis to attack Sami, but he refused to do it. Gable slapped Otis, until Otis fired up and crushed Sami with a corner splash. Otis dropped Gable with a powerslam and cornered Gable, only to stop himself from attacking him.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The match itself was just a backdrop to the final angle before this weekend’s title match. They have done a pretty good job at making it seem like Otis could implode at any moment and get a massive crowd reaction. I expect Otis to finally turn on Gable this weekend, but there’s a realistic chance that he doesn’t, or that he does and Gable still wins the match.)

– Backstage, The Miz found R-Truth who claimed that he spoke with a fortune teller that told them that they had a title match tonight. Truth said that they had a match with APA tonight before Scarlett showed up and revealed that they would actually face AOP.

– A recap of Kelani Jordan winning the NXT Women’s North American championship at NXT Battleground.

– A recap of Jey Uso declaring that he would win the Money in the Bank briefcase was shown.

– Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were at ringside for the next match.

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn about getting to fight for the tag titles in their home country. Fyre said that they would show why they should have been in the title match in the first place.

(4) SHAYNA BASZLER & ZOEY STARK vs. ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN

Dawn knocked Baszler off the apron and crushed Stark with a hip attack, setting her up for an elevated facebuster from Fyre. Dawn nailed Stark with a running Meteora for a two count before receiving a lariat. Stark tried to tag out, but Baszler was still hurt. Fyre and Dawn took care of Stark with a tag team Swanton Bomb, only for Baszler to break the pinfall. Baszler put Fyre in a double wrist lock and pulled Dawn’s arm into the turnbuckle. Fyre tried to roll Baszler up before receiving a stomp to the elbow. Baszler blasted Fyre with a kick to the back and made her pass out with the Kirifuda Clutch.

WINNERS: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark at 2:37

(Pomares’s Analysis: Shocked that this match didn’t devolve into a big brawl with the champions. I don’t know why exactly they would book Fyre and Dawn to look so ineffective and weak just six days before their title match. It’s disappointing that even with Bianca and Jade as champions, the rest of the division still gets crumbs of time to do anything.)

– A video package recapping the story of Bron Breakker since his arrival was shown.

– Bron Breakker made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Ilja Dragunov

(5) ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. BRON BREAKKER

Dragunov blocked a vertical suplex and caught Breakker with a forearm strike. Dragunov blasted Breakker with chops, until Breakker tackled him down and pummeled him down. Breakker tried to go for a press slam, but Dragunov cornered him with a barrage of chops to the chest. Dragunov maintained control over Breakker with forearms, chops and a boot to the face. Breakker threw Dragunov throat-first into the ropes, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

Back from break, Breakker floored Dragunov with a snap powerslam, but Dragunov retaliated with a big boot. Dragunov clobbered Breakker with a series of lariats, only for Breakker to shut him down with a jumping knee. Dragunov knocked Breakker off his feet with the Constantine Special, setting him up for a bodyslam and a diving knee drop. Before Breakker could react, Dragunov laid him out with a pair of German suplexes and a crotch suplex for a nearfall. Breakker planted Dragunov with a back suplex, but Dragunov took him down with a kick to the face and a Death Valley Driver into the corner. Dragunov cracked Breakker with a Coast-to-Coast dropkick and crushed him with an avalanche senton for a nearfall.

Breakker caught Dragunov off-guard with a lariat, only for Dragunov to block a Spear with a jumping knee. Dragunov clobbered Breakker with an H-Bomb and sent him over the announce table with a big boot. Dragunov cleared the announce table and tried to go for a suplex, but Breakker dropped him ribs-first onto the table’s edge. Breakker dropped Dragunov onto the barricade and rammed him into the ring post. Back in the ring, Breakker withstood Dragunov’s strikes and hit him with a Spear. Dragunov rolled out of the ring, only for Breakker to take him out with another Spear. Dragunov managed to return to the ring before receiving one final Spear for the victory.

WINNER: Bron Breakker at 16:01

– After the match, Bron Breakker tried to put Ilja Dragunov through a barricade with a Spear, but Ricochet caught him with a flying clothesline. Ricochet sent Breakker over the barricade with a dropkick to stand tall.

(Pomares’s Analysis: An outstanding performance from both Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker that serves as proof of success of the latest crop of NXT call-ups. Dragunov and Breakker are both the type of characters that will get over with strong in-ring showings and this was one of their best on the main roster. Additionally, it is good to see Breakker have such a great showing in a lengthy match which was a small concern I had about his call-up. Finally, I was kind of underwhelmed by the post-match angle, but it was mostly because I’m aware of the Ricochet reports and thought this would be his final appearance which it clearly was not.)

– Backstage, Judgment Day argued about Liv Morgan’s hotel key before focusing on tonight’s match.

– Awesome Truth made their way to the ring, ahead of their tag title match against AOP.

– Backstage, Sheamus told Drew McIntyre that he would bring it home at Clash at the Castle while Drew told him to smash Ludwig Kaiser’s face at Money in the Bank.

– Backstage, Karrion Kross said that the Authors of Pain would take gold home and that after that Xavier Woods would realize that he doesn’t belong with Kofi.

(6) AWESOME TRUTH (R-Truth & The Miz) vs. AUTHORS OF PAIN (Akam & Rezar w/Karrion Kross, Scarlett & Paul Ellering) – World Tag Team Championship

Miz attacked Rezar with a pair of kicks, only for Akam to shut him down with a lariat, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

Back from break, Miz tripped Rezar into the turnbuckle, reaching Truth for the hot tag. Truth blasted Akam with a shotgun dropkick, followed by shoulder tackles and a back suplex. Awesome Truth dropped Akam with a double back suplex, but Kross tripped them behind the referee’s back. The New Day showed up to beat Kross down while Truth unsuccessfully hit Rezar with a title belt. Truth threw the belt at Rezar, allowing Miz to steal the win with a roll-up.

WINNERS: Awesome Truth at 5:35 (Still World Tag Team Champions)

(Pomares’s Analysis: I’m not particularly invested in this Final Testament and New Day feud, but I would have gladly taken AOP as champions over Miz and Truth. Match was nothing special, just a vehicle to continue this underwhelming feud.)

– Backstage, Bron Breakker blasted Ilja Dragunov with a Spear into a storage case and started brawling with Ricochet. Breakker shoved Ricochet into a truck and launched him head-first into another one. Breakker leapt off from some stairs and planted Ricochet with a powerslam onto a car’s windshield.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Unless there’s more tonight, that would be a wrap on Ricochet’s WWE career. Bron Breakker taking him out for good was probably the best way to write him off. My only complaint is that the move that Ricochet took into the truck looked more brutal than the move he took into the car’s hood.)

