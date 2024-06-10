NXT PREVIEW (6/11): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Dante Chen vs. Lexis King – Singapore Cane Match
- Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears
- Jaida Parker vs. Michin
- Cody Rhodes to appear
- Eddy Thorpe returns
- Wendy Choo returns
