NXT PREVIEW (6/11): Announced matches, location, how to watch

June 10, 2024

When: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Dante Chen vs. Lexis King – Singapore Cane Match
  • Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears
  • Jaida Parker vs. Michin
  • Cody Rhodes to appear
  • Eddy Thorpe returns
  • Wendy Choo returns

