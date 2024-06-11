FREE PODCAST 6/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Drew-Priest hype, Liv straddles Dom, Breakker vs. Dragunov pops crowd, on-site report, mailbag (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from the PWTorch. They begin discussing the Drew McIntyre-Damien Priest build and various ways that match could and what it could lead to with an intriguing Raw World Title scene headed into Summerslam. Also, the latest with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, a standout match between Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov, the latest with New Day and Karrion Kross, and much more. They spoke with an on-site correspondent who provided details from in the arena and also interacted with live comments and the mailbag.
