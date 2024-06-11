VIP AUDIO 6/10 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Drew-Priest hype, Liv straddles Dom, Breakker vs. Dragunov pops crowd, R-Truth & Miz defend against AOP, Sheamus chats with Drew, Skye vs. Lyra, more (23 min.)

News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/10 – WKH – WWE Raw review

June 11, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 10 edition of WWE Raw featuring hype for Clash at the Castle including a Drew McIntyre-Damien Priest exchange. Also, Liv gives Dom her hotel room key and straddles him at ringside, Bron Breakker’s toughest test yet on Raw in a match with Ilya Dragunov, and more.

