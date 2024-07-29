VIP AUDIO 7/29 – The Fix Flashback (7-26-2017): Seth-Ambrose developments, Cena-Jinder, Samoa Joe-Reigns-Braun, Edge’s influence on Cena’s career, Gorilla Monsoon, UFC (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the July 26, 2017 episode covering these topics:

Topics coming out of Raw and Smackdown including Todd’s defense of John Cena congratulating Jinder Mahal for how he won the Punjabi Prison match, Bayley getting the Summerslam title shot with a win over Sasha Banks, the latest Dean Ambrose-Seth Rollins developments, the opening segment with Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman, and more.

Mailbag topics including the underrated influence of the Edge feud on John Cena’s career, should WWE consider a “house show title” that changes hands at house shows, strange Gorilla Monsoon comments about Greg Valentine on TV, and the retirement of Davey Richards.

Todd’s review of UFC on FOX show with an in-person perspective and then a look ahead to the loaded UFC 214 event headlined by Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

