VIP AUDIO 7/29 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Blood & Guts fallout, is Mark Briscoe a future world champion in AEW, in-person reports for ROH Death Before Dishonor and AEW Collision (110 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #13 of “Collision Cafe” with Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani, they recap AEW Blood & Guts. Was this the best Blood & Guts in AEW’s History? Mercedes Mone faction on the way? What stipulation could AEW add for Mariah May vs. Toni Storm? Why should AEW consider putting the world title on Mark Briscoe? AEW/ROH rebrand is an excellent idea for AEW. Finally, Brian was in attendance for the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV and AEW Collision from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

