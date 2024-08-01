10 YRS AGO – TNA Impact TV Report (7/31/2014): The Hardys vs. The Wolves, Lashley vs. Aries, plus Samoa Joe, Brian Cage, Low Ki, EC3, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact “Destination X” Results

July 31, 2014

Taped 6/26 in New York City

Aired on Spike TV

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

Earlier Today: Austin Aries leaned against the top rope to discuss his TNA World Title shot against Bobby Lashley. Aries said he’s going to channel all of the energy in the building to become TNA World champion once again.

After a video package introduction, TNA cut to a live shot of the arena as Mike Tenay introduced the show. Kicking off the X Division-themed show was … Dixie Carter’s theme music. Rockstar Spud led Dixie, Ethan Carter III, Snitsky, Rhino, and Ezekiel Jackson down to the ring.

In the ring, Dixie ran down the crowd for living in the past as they booed over her. Rhino then shouted for some respect for this woman. Dixie said if the crowd wants to chant “E-C-Dub,” she’s going to give it to them, but she won’t give them broken-down has-beens who were part of a company that died. Instead, she has given them the true stars of a real company. Oh yeah, they’re still doing the ECW theme on this show.

ECIII spoke next that he has the true, last ECW champion who went by a name from a random name generator (Ezekiel Jackson) and now is … Rycklon. Carter also endorsed Snitsky as “from the land of extreme” before endorsing Rhino as a mercenary. Carter eventually moved on to vowing to take out Bully Ray once and for all. Dixie smiled and nodded along before everyone stood tall in the ring.

[ JC’s Reax: Oh, the timing of this intro promo. Plus, TNA was one or two sentences away from practically asking people to subscribe to WWE Network based on all the attention given to WWE. ]

Backstage: TNA quickly showed X Division wrestlers warming up backstage. They were presented as interchangeable parts on the show as Tenay hyped X Title qualifying matches tonight.

In-ring: Jeff and Matt Hardy were unceremoniously introduced to the ring for the opening match. Tenay and Taz hyped the Hardys challenging for the Tag Titles, then The Wolves were introduced. No effort to build anticipation for this featured match on the show.

[Commercial Break at 9:11]

[Q2]

1 — TNA tag champs THE WOLVES (EDDIE EDWARDS & DAVEY RICHARDS) vs. JEFF & MATT HARDY — TNA Tag Title match

“Let’s Go Hardys / Let’s Go WolveS” dueling chants to begin the match. Eddie snapped off a huracanrana to both Hardys, then Eddie and Davey flew through the ropes with suicide dives to both Hardys on the floor. Back in the ring, Jeff returned the favor by flying off Matt’s back to splash both Wolves on the outside. Matt followed up with a Side Effect on Eddie in the ring, then Jeff hit a top-rope Swanton, but Davey knocked Jeff out of the ring. Matt then dropped Eddie with a top-rope moonsault, but Davey broke up a pin.

Matt followed with a standing submission on Eddie, then Jeff put Davey in the same submission. Both members of the Wolves teased tapping out, but Davey managed to knock Jeff into Matt’s submission, breaking up both submission holds. Taz then pulled a WWE Announce Team by saying he thinks there will be new tag champs tonight.

After the Wolves cleared Jeff from the ring, Davey and Eddie hit top-rope double stomps to Matt’s chest. But, Matt kicked out of a pin attempt. Matt followed with a Twist of Fate to Davey, but Davey kicked out just before three. Matt tried again, but Davey backslid Matt for a two count. Matt wanted to follow with a top-rope superplex, but Eddie blocked and The Wolves combined for a double-team backstabber. Davey fell on top of Matt and it was good for the pin and the win.

Post-match: Davey and Eddie took a knee next to the Tag Titles and extended their hands to the Hardys. The Hardys shook hands for respect to be shown all around.

WINNERS: Wolves at 10:05 to retain the TNA Tag Titles. Really good tag match flashing back to what helped TNA stand out years ago before they moved away from featuring quality in-ring action on TV. (**1/2)

Video Package: Low Ki. Ki talked about accomplishing everything he wants in his career, but every time he comes back to TNA, there’s one more thing left for him. Ki talked about the beginnings of the X Division and helping put the division on the map.

Backstage: Ki and Samoa Joe came face-to-face in the hallway. Intense glares, then Ki continued walking.

[Commercial Break at 9:28]

[Q3] In-ring: D.J. Zema was standing by for the first of three X Division qualifying matches tonight. Manik was out next, followed by Low Ki to a strong reception in his home market.

2 — LOW KI vs. D.J. ZEMA ION vs. MANIK — three-way X Division Title qualifying match

Low Ki controlled the action early on before D.J. Zema dropkicked both Ki and Manik from a springboard base. D.J. scored a close nearfall on Manik, then Ki knocked D.J. out of the ring. Ki followed with the Ki Crusher to Manik for a pin and the win to advance to next week’s X Title match.

WINNER: Ki at 5:10. Fine opening X Division match focusing on Low Ki.

Still to come: Lashley vs. Aries for the TNA World Title.

[Commercial Break at 9:40]

[Q4] Last Thursday: Sanada turned his back on Great Muta.

In-ring: James Storm was in the ring to discuss Sanada’s actions last week. Storm called himself the legend, James Storm, who finally woke up Sanada. Because Sanada’s path to Destination X was being led by a man not even in this country. He called himself the leader of a revolution and now as Sanada’s new leader, mentor, and friend, he will make sure that Sanada gets done what he’s supposed to get done. Storm introduced Sanada, who slowly walked down to the ring with a different disposition than as a babyface. Brian Cage was introduced next as Sanada’s first opponent, followed by Crazzy Steve representing The Menagerie.

3 — SANADA vs. BRIAN CAGE vs. CRAZZY STEVE (w/The Menagerie) – X Division Title qualifying match

Cage quickly attacked both men to assert himself as the favorite to win based on his size and strength. Cage ragdolled Steve out of the ring, then dropped Sanada with a backbreaker. Steve returned to the ring looking for a Test of Strength, but Cage smashed him after Steve tried the old stomp-the-foot routine. Cage then overhead tossed both Sanada and Steve across the ring.

Cage was knocked out of the ring, then Steve and Sanada battled. But, Cage re-entered the picture and suplexed Steve, only to miss on a Lionsault. Sanada then grabbed Steve from behind to deliver a Tiger Suplex with a bridge pin for the win.

WINNER: Sanada at 3:47. Cage was impressive, but an odd mix of wrestlers in this match.

Earlier Tonight: Ethan Carter III vowed to take out Bully Ray.

Backstage: Bully talked to Brother Devon and Tommy Dreamer about answering Carter tonight. Bully led them toward the ring as Impact cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:54]

Backstage: Austin Aries was shown warming up for his title match tonight. Bobby Roode then walked up to Aries to discuss deja vu of Aries cashing in the X Division Title at Destination X. Roode said it’s just like two years ago when Aries cashed in on him. And, it wasn’t a fluke. Aries checked his ears, then Roode told him he was the better man that night. Roode told Aries to take advantage of his shot tonight, then Aries vowed to give him a title shot if he wins. “It wasn’t a fluke. Finally,” Aries said.

[Q5 — second hour] Team 3D’s theme music played to bring out Bully Ray, followed by Brother Devon and Tommy Dreamer for a promo response to the Carter Family’s show-opening challenge. Devon spoke first that he might have been gone for a while, but he recognizes stupid in the form of ECIII. Dreamer spoke next that he needs to make something very clear. He spoke dramatically about this being about something bigger. Dreamer did the big babyface pandering promo about wrestlers living, dying, and bleeding for the audience. He said there are a bunch of men and women backstage with the same fire and passion as the original ECW, flashing back to his promo from a few weeks ago. Dreamer talked about getting emotional about going to war.

ECIII then walked out on the ramp standing next to Rockstar Spud and Rhino. ECIII said they go to war on Carter Time … next week. Bully said no one wants to go to war next week. He said if there’s one thing he knows what to do in this town it’s start a mother-trucking riot. “Start a riot” chant from the crowd. ECIII didn’t bite, then Ray said if they want to fight next week, they state the terms. Ray listed every hardcore buzzword he could think of in an eight-man tag form. Ray closed with a vow that by this time next week, Dixie Carter will go through a table. Devon closed out with his catchphrase.

Backstage: Kurt Angle was shown talking to Samoa Joe. Their words were not picked up by the roving cameraman, but a handshake was acknowledged. The cameraman then asked Angle about the “intense conversation” he just had with Joe. Angle chuckled and said the X Division is all about no limits.

[Commercial Break at 10:10]

Next Week: Team Bully Ray vs. Team ECIII in a war match.

Backstage: ECIII gave a pep-talk to Team Carter about ending the feud with Bully Ray one way or another. Dixie Carter then brought in King Mo as her back-up.

[Q6] Backstage: The roving cameraman asked the Beautiful People about interrupting the Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell Knockouts Title match last week. Angelina Love said she’s tired of them being put on a pedestal. And, Kurt Angle is blocking her from getting a title re-match. Angelina then vowed to make an announcement next week.

Warning: Letters were shown scrambled on the screen before the first letter stopped on H. In a side-by-side shot, a man in a Hannibal Lecter mask was shadowboxed. The other letters in the name continued to scramble around to wrap the teaser.

In-ring: Samoa Joe was introduced to the ring. Joe welcomed everyone to Destination X deep into the show. Joe said the conversation with Angle was about reinvigorating the X Division, then he pandered the audience about seeing real wrestling talent back in the division. But, the process is not complete without him. Joe vowed to be the next X Division champion, then Tigre Uno was introduced as his first opponent. Out next was Homicide in his home market.

4 — SAMOA JOE vs. HOMICIDE vs. TIGRE UNO — three-way X Division Title qualifying match

Homicide quickly fired up the crowd with rapid-fire offense to Tigre, then stood tall in the ring heading to an early break.

[Commercial Break at 10:21]

Back from break, all three men were in the ring battling as the crowd chanted for Joe. Tigre through he was in control, but Joe and Homicide kicked him in the gut to set up a double-team high/low taking out Tigre. Homicide and Joe then came face-to-face for an old-school in-ring battle. Forearms. More forearms. Joe then belly-to-belly suplexed Homicide across the ring. Joe wanted a powerbomb, but Tigre re-entered the ring to cut off Joe. Tigre then splashed Homicide’s lower body from the top rope for a two count.

“Joe, Joe, Joe” shouts from the crowd as Joe resurfaced with successive blows to Tigre Uno. Joe, Homicide, and Tigre then battled mid-ring with offense all over the ring. Joe then scooped up Homicide as he was perched on the top turnbuckle and delivered a Musclebuster for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Joe at 9:45. The Joe vs. Homicide portion of the match was a nice flashback to past battles. But, the three-way format really wears thin after about two matches on the same show.

Next Week: Now it’s Joe vs. Low Ki vs. Sanada for the vacant X Division Title.

Video Package: Abyss vs. Bram feud set to soft elevator music.

Backstage: Abyss talked to himself about being through everything imaginable. But, Bram, when he buried Janice into his gut, he took things to a whole new level. So, next week, he has two tickets to the Monster’s Ball. One for Bram and one for himself. Bram then picked up his girl, Janice, and chuckled to himself.

Video Package: Austin Aries.

[Commercial Break at 10:34]

In-ring: Austin Aries was introduced first for the TNA World Title main event. Tenay noted Aries became TNA World champ two years ago at Destination X, then Bobby Lashley was introduced as the defending champion. No sign of MVP or Kenny King with Lashley. No formal ring introductions; just an opening bell once Lashley finished posing in the ring and Tenay plugged Lashley competing for Bellator MMA later this year.

5 — TNA World Hvt. champion BOBBY LASHLEY vs. AUSTIN ARIES — TNA World Title match

Aries tried to set up for an early Last Chancery, but Lashley flung him away. Aries went back to attacking Lashley’s left leg to try to chop down the tree, but Lashley dumped Aries to the floor. Aries came back into the ring with a dropkick knocking Lashley to the floor. Aries then came off the top with an attempted double axehandle, but Lashley caught him and suplexed him across the floor. Lashley was in control heading to break.

[Q8] [Commercial Break at 10:45]

Back from break, Lashley was working on Aries outside of the ring. Lashley wrapped Aries around the ringpost, then brought him back into the ring to ragdoll Aries around the ring. Aries tried to respond with forearms, but Lashley squeezed tight on a bearhug. Aries broke free, tried Last Chancery, but Lashley broke free. Aries wanted a suicide dive on the outside, but Lashley blocked and Aries was KO’ed. Back in the ring, Lashley hit a big spear center-ring. It was good for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Lashley at 16:30 to retain the TNA World Title.

