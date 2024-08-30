News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Cena-Reigns dynamic, is Cody declining, Young Bucks, Swerve, end of Smackdown on Fox, favorite MMA eras, newsstand magazines, more (108 min.)

August 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part 2 of 2 of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • The Logan Paul dog boat controversy
  • Considering whether a list of wrestlers could have done what Cody Rhodes has done and go from mid-carders to main event stars
  • If Roman Reigns had succeeded as a babyface in 2015, would Vince McMahon have pushed to turn John Cena heel?
  • Is WWE’s rising popularity helping or hurting AEW?
  • Face vs. Face matches
  • History and impact of Pro Wrestling Illustrated newsstand magazines
  • Favorite MMA eras
  • Can a case be made Swerve Strickland should have retained his title at All In?
  • How does AEW remedy the small crowds on Dynamite that are such a contrast to Wembley?
  • Does AEW have a flagship event?
  • Is Cody declining as a star since WrestleMania 40? Will Roman Reigns accelerate his decline?
  • Were the Young Bucks the right “act” to retire Sting?
  • A case for Swerve to remain unapologetic and keep his edge
  • Is Mercedes One’s lackluster AEW run an indictment of the Performance Center?
  • Should Bryan Danielson have put his kids in the front row at All In?
  • Thoughts on the Viking and Commanders this season
  • How should WWE end the Smackdown on Fox era?
  • What is Roderick Strong’s background?
  • Comparing the rise of Ethan Page and Joe Hendry to Lexis King
  • Could the WWE Netflix era start with a bang of a Cena heel. Turn?
  • Who will be a bigger star in five years: Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, or Oba Femi?
  • Logistic issues for fans at Wembley
  • Roman Reigns as a babyface

