VIP AUDIO 8/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Cena-Reigns dynamic, is Cody declining, Young Bucks, Swerve, end of Smackdown on Fox, favorite MMA eras, newsstand magazines, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part 2 of 2 of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

The Logan Paul dog boat controversy

Considering whether a list of wrestlers could have done what Cody Rhodes has done and go from mid-carders to main event stars

If Roman Reigns had succeeded as a babyface in 2015, would Vince McMahon have pushed to turn John Cena heel?

Is WWE’s rising popularity helping or hurting AEW?

Face vs. Face matches

History and impact of Pro Wrestling Illustrated newsstand magazines

Favorite MMA eras

Can a case be made Swerve Strickland should have retained his title at All In?

How does AEW remedy the small crowds on Dynamite that are such a contrast to Wembley?

Does AEW have a flagship event?

Is Cody declining as a star since WrestleMania 40? Will Roman Reigns accelerate his decline?

Were the Young Bucks the right “act” to retire Sting?

A case for Swerve to remain unapologetic and keep his edge

Is Mercedes One’s lackluster AEW run an indictment of the Performance Center?

Should Bryan Danielson have put his kids in the front row at All In?

Thoughts on the Viking and Commanders this season

How should WWE end the Smackdown on Fox era?

What is Roderick Strong’s background?

Comparing the rise of Ethan Page and Joe Hendry to Lexis King

Could the WWE Netflix era start with a bang of a Cena heel. Turn?

Who will be a bigger star in five years: Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, or Oba Femi?

Logistic issues for fans at Wembley

Roman Reigns as a babyface

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO