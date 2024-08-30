VIP AUDIO 8/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Cena-Reigns dynamic, is Cody declining, Young Bucks, Swerve, end of Smackdown on Fox, favorite MMA eras, newsstand magazines, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part 2 of 2 of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- The Logan Paul dog boat controversy
- Considering whether a list of wrestlers could have done what Cody Rhodes has done and go from mid-carders to main event stars
- If Roman Reigns had succeeded as a babyface in 2015, would Vince McMahon have pushed to turn John Cena heel?
- Is WWE’s rising popularity helping or hurting AEW?
- Face vs. Face matches
- History and impact of Pro Wrestling Illustrated newsstand magazines
- Favorite MMA eras
- Can a case be made Swerve Strickland should have retained his title at All In?
- How does AEW remedy the small crowds on Dynamite that are such a contrast to Wembley?
- Does AEW have a flagship event?
- Is Cody declining as a star since WrestleMania 40? Will Roman Reigns accelerate his decline?
- Were the Young Bucks the right “act” to retire Sting?
- A case for Swerve to remain unapologetic and keep his edge
- Is Mercedes One’s lackluster AEW run an indictment of the Performance Center?
- Should Bryan Danielson have put his kids in the front row at All In?
- Thoughts on the Viking and Commanders this season
- How should WWE end the Smackdown on Fox era?
- What is Roderick Strong’s background?
- Comparing the rise of Ethan Page and Joe Hendry to Lexis King
- Could the WWE Netflix era start with a bang of a Cena heel. Turn?
- Who will be a bigger star in five years: Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, or Oba Femi?
- Logistic issues for fans at Wembley
- Roman Reigns as a babyface
