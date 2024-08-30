FREE PODCAST 8/29 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Sid, Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix expectations, Danielson’s post-title win promo, Bash in Berlin PLE preview, more (145 min.)

News Ticker

August 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They discuss these topics:

  • Reminiscing about Sid Eudy
  • Analyzing Bryan Danielson’s promo on Dynamite and angle with Jack Perry
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite
  • Expectations for the Vince McMahon documentary series on Netflix
  • A review of NXT and a preview of NXT No Mercy
  • A review of Smackdown and Raw
  • A preview of Battle in Berlin
  • A review of last week’s UFC event

