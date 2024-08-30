FREE PODCAST 8/29 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Sid, Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix expectations, Danielson’s post-title win promo, Bash in Berlin PLE preview, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They discuss these topics:
- Reminiscing about Sid Eudy
- Analyzing Bryan Danielson’s promo on Dynamite and angle with Jack Perry
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite
- Expectations for the Vince McMahon documentary series on Netflix
- A review of NXT and a preview of NXT No Mercy
- A review of Smackdown and Raw
- A preview of Battle in Berlin
- A review of last week’s UFC event
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.