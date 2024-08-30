VIP AUDIO 8/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Sid, Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix expectations, Danielson’s post-title win promo, TV reviews, Berlin PLE preview, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Reminiscing about Sid Eudy

Analyzing Bryan Danielson’s promo on Dynamite and angle with Jack Perry

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite

Expectations for the Vince McMahon documentary series on Netflix

A review of NXT and a preview of NXT No Mercy

A review of Smackdown and Raw

A preview of Battle in Berlin

A review of last week’s UFC event

NOTE: Today’s Fix is also simulcast as the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Flagship episode.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO