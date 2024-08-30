News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Sid, Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix expectations, Danielson’s post-title win promo, TV reviews, Berlin PLE preview, more (130 min.)

August 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Reminiscing about Sid Eudy
  • Analyzing Bryan Danielson’s promo on Dynamite and angle with Jack Perry
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite
  • Expectations for the Vince McMahon documentary series on Netflix
  • A review of NXT and a preview of NXT No Mercy
  • A review of Smackdown and Raw
  • A preview of Battle in Berlin
  • A review of last week’s UFC event

NOTE: Today’s Fix is also simulcast as the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Flagship episode.

