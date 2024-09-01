FREE PODCAST 9/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell discuss Moxley injury, All Out, Hangman Page’s upside, Pac, Jericho, NXT vs. AEW, Reigns whodunit mystery, SD on Fox (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-29-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Bruce Mitchell, the PWTorch senior columnist and host of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They discuss key topics of the week and answer listener questions from the Mailbag. Topics include the Jon Moxley injury and the Pac replacement to face Kenny Omega, is Hangman Page ready to be a top six star for AEW, should WWE send reinforcements from Raw or Smackdown to add to NXT’s roster, how bad was the Roman Reigns whodunit mystery, should WWE be focused on stars of the past when advertising the Smackdown debut on Fox, some viewership predictions for AEW vs. NXT on the Wednesday Showdown, should NXT stay at Full Sail, what is the fate of 205 Live, and much more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO