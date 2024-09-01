FREE PODCAST 9/1 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (9-3-2019) Bayley’s heel turn, Austin’s hyped return, Reigns rants, Joe-Ricochet finish, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-3-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast host Travis Bryant to review WWE Raw with live callers and answer mailbag questions on Bayley’s heel turn, Steve Austin’s return to Raw and MSG next week, the controversial Samoa Joe-Ricochet Finish, rants about the Roman Reigns storyline, Becky Lynch’s promo style, and much more. They answer live caller questions and mailbag questions.

