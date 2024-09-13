VIP AUDIO 9/13 – WKH – News Update: Khan’s comments on likely new deal with WBD, Barrett comments on Drew, pros and cons of Raw’s first week up against NFL this season, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller look at the latest news including these topics:
- The latest on AEW’s TV rights fees negotiations with WBD including what Tony Khan had to say at the All Out Media Q&A Saturday night, what to read into his words, what other reporting is pointing towards, and the Shockwave/Fox rumors.
- AEW Dynamite ratings this week with comparisons to past two years and what to extract from the data.
- NXT ratings this week and where it’s gaining ground on AEW Dynamite and why.
- WWE Raw ratings up against the first week of Monday Night Football and how it compares to the past two years.
- Wade Barrett’s comments on potentially wrestling Drew McIntyre and also heaping praise on his mic work lately.
- Some backstage insights on why Drew’s mic work is so strong compared to the past.
