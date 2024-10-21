VIP AUDIO 10/21 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater, Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona, preview Bound for Glory, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review the next-to-last episode of TNA Impact TV before their biggest show of the year. The show was highlighted by an outstanding Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater match and a main event of Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona. Then they give a preview and predictions for Bound for Glory. Plus there is a discussion about the Motor City Machine Guns’ debut on WWE TV.

