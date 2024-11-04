FREE PODCAST 11/4 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago, pt. 2 of 2: Keller & Powell discuss whether McMahons might sell WWE some day, Authority losing at Survivor Series, Lucha Underground, New Japan, more (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode (pt. 2 of 2) of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-4-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussed the odds of The Authority losing at Survivor Series, WWE Network marketing, might the McMahons really sell WWE, New Japan on PPV, Lucha Underground announcing, and more as part of the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow portion of that week’s Flagship.

Then, in a bonus segment from the same week ten years ago (11-3-2014), PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell was joined by CWF Mid-Atlantic announcer Brad Stutts to talk wrestling with live callers and emailers. They discussed that week’s Raw line-up, the WWE Network “free month” promotional stunt, comparing Roman Reigns and Dean Amborse in terms of who should be pushed more, CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling insights, and more.

