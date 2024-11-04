News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (10-31-2019) Mike & Andrew discuss whether Cody is even a good fit for the AEW audience as a lead babyface, Sami Callihan as Impact champion, more (102 min.)

November 4, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (10-31-2019) to an episode of the Elite Major Impact podcast with Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek who took a deep look at Cody Rhodes’s character and whether or not it’s the best fit for the top babyface in AEW. Is Cody even relatable to the AEW fan? Other topics include Sami Callihan winning the Impact World Championship against Brian Cage, Impact’s AXS debut, LAX looking strong in AEW, and a lot more.

