VIP AUDIO 11/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-29-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: WWE decision to make fun of WCW’s Chamber of Horror match on Raw, Jarrett promo, Russo booking fingerprints, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 29, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

TNA Impact ratings

Vince Russo fingerprints in the booking

The Jeff Jarrett promo

WWE’s decision to make fun of the WCW Chamber of Horrors match on Raw

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO