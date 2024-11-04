VIP AUDIO 11/4 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Four-way for no. 1 contendership to Gunther, Women’s Battle Royal, Miz abducted by Wyatt Sicks, Jimmy-Jey-Sami talk through issues, Kofi-Xavier drama (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 11 edition of WWE Raw featuring a four-way for no. 1 contendership to Gunther, a Women’s Battle Royal, Miz abducted by Wyatt Sicks, Jimmy-Jey-Sami talk through issues, Kofi-Xavier drama, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO