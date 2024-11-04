FREE PODCAST 11/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Miz’s abduction by Wyatt Sicks, Gunther’s graciousness, Sami-Jey-Jimmy interaction, more with live callers, chat, emails (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado. They begin by discussing Miz being abducted by the Wyatt Sicks with an ominous closing moment before the cut-away. They also interact with the chat room, live callers, and emailers about the rest of the show including the Jimmy Uso-Jey Uso-Sami Zayn interchanges, the women’s battle royal, the four-way main event, and more.
