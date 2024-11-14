VIP AUDIO 11/14 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Austin’s best opponents? What happened to Adam Cole anyway? Russo deserves more credit? AEW’s inaugural champion choices? More (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Was it a mistake for Jeff Jarrett to hold up Vince McMahon in 1999?
- Does Vince Russo deserve more credit than he often gets for the success of the WWF in 1998?
- Did AEW make the right choices with their inaugural champions?
- What the heck happened to Adam Cole?
- Todd’s current video games?
- Is Dave Meltzer still a trusted journalist?
- Should AEW do Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega 5 or will it end up being a combination of a letdown and not a big deal to AEW’s two different types of current fans?
- How would Triple H handle revealing damaging social media posts by a wrestler in their past?
- Who are Steve Austin’s best and most important opponents?
- Should Roman Reigns interact with fans?
- Should wrestlers who injure others legitimately be punished?
- How did fans react 30 years ago when wrestlers were suspended in a storyline?
- Should Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair be in the U.S. Wome’s Title picture? Should they return as a babyface or a heel?
- Who should be the first U.S. Women’s Champion?
- Is the current Bloodline storyline similar to Marvel’s Civil War?
- What will Roman Reigns’s ultimate nickname be relative to Solo Sikoa and The Rock?
- Which AEW secondary title should be kept?
- Should AEW have advertised Jon Moxley “taking over the Superstation TBS”?
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.