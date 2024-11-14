News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/14 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Austin’s best opponents? What happened to Adam Cole anyway? Russo deserves more credit? AEW’s inaugural champion choices? More (45 min.)

November 14, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Was it a mistake for Jeff Jarrett to hold up Vince McMahon in 1999?
  • Does Vince Russo deserve more credit than he often gets for the success of the WWF in 1998?
  • Did AEW make the right choices with their inaugural champions?
  • What the heck happened to Adam Cole?
  • Todd’s current video games?
  • Is Dave Meltzer still a trusted journalist?
  • Should AEW do Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega 5 or will it end up being a combination of a letdown and not a big deal to AEW’s two different types of current fans?
  • How would Triple H handle revealing damaging social media posts by a wrestler in their past?
  • Who are Steve Austin’s best and most important opponents?
  • Should Roman Reigns interact with fans?
  • Should wrestlers who injure others legitimately be punished?
  • How did fans react 30 years ago when wrestlers were suspended in a storyline?
  • Should Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair be in the U.S. Wome’s Title picture? Should they return as a babyface or a heel?
  • Who should be the first U.S. Women’s Champion?
  • Is the current Bloodline storyline similar to Marvel’s Civil War?
  • What will Roman Reigns’s ultimate nickname be relative to Solo Sikoa and The Rock?
  • Which AEW secondary title should be kept?
  • Should AEW have advertised Jon Moxley “taking over the Superstation TBS”?

