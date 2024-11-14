VIP AUDIO 11/14 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Austin’s best opponents? What happened to Adam Cole anyway? Russo deserves more credit? AEW’s inaugural champion choices? More (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Was it a mistake for Jeff Jarrett to hold up Vince McMahon in 1999?

Does Vince Russo deserve more credit than he often gets for the success of the WWF in 1998?

Did AEW make the right choices with their inaugural champions?

What the heck happened to Adam Cole?

Todd’s current video games?

Is Dave Meltzer still a trusted journalist?

Should AEW do Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega 5 or will it end up being a combination of a letdown and not a big deal to AEW’s two different types of current fans?

How would Triple H handle revealing damaging social media posts by a wrestler in their past?

Who are Steve Austin’s best and most important opponents?

Should Roman Reigns interact with fans?

Should wrestlers who injure others legitimately be punished?

How did fans react 30 years ago when wrestlers were suspended in a storyline?

Should Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair be in the U.S. Wome’s Title picture? Should they return as a babyface or a heel?

Who should be the first U.S. Women’s Champion?

Is the current Bloodline storyline similar to Marvel’s Civil War?

What will Roman Reigns’s ultimate nickname be relative to Solo Sikoa and The Rock?

Which AEW secondary title should be kept?

Should AEW have advertised Jon Moxley “taking over the Superstation TBS”?

