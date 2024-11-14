AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (11/13): Viewership and demo hit highest mark in six weeks, ten-week averages, comparisons to one and two years ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (11/13) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 666,000 viewers, compared to 523,000 the prior week and the 628,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 620,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 823,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 827,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 963,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 963,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.22 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.19 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.19.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.28 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.29.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.32 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.32.

The announced matches and segments were…

FTR vs. House of Black – Full Gear 4-Way Contenders Series match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole

Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Christian Cage – Grudge match

Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland

Lance Archer vs. Roderick Strong – Falls Count Anywhere match

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Penelope Ford

Bobby Lashley to speak

Jamie Hayter to speak

Will Ospreay to speak

Jon Moxley will seize the SuperStation TBS

