VIP AUDIO 11/14 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Full Gear hype, Bloodline War Games build, UFC 309 preview, review of Dave Penzer’s book on 1990s WCW, more (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.

TOPICS…

A review of AEW’s week of TV including AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite with the latest built to Full Gear. Also, does Collision have an identity and, if so, is it ever-shifting? Does Collision’s mere existence do harm to Dynamite?

A review of NXT, Smackdown, and Raw including Todd’s take on the “fifth man” in War Games plot line and how Roman Reigns is reacting to what’s going on around him.

A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead of UFC 309 including Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Title and whether it’s nearly as big of a fight as UFC is pushing it as.

A review of Dave Penzer’s new book with an insiders first-person look at late 1990s WCW in particular with key highlights of what was revealed about that era by the eyes at ringside and backstage.

