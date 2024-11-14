FREE PODCAST 11/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Jason from Australia talk Sami and Seth and The Bloodline, injecting Cena into current WWE, what WWE can learn from TNA, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jason from Australia acknowledge:

Sami and The Bloodline

Seth and The Bloodline

Will the Rock show up?

Injecting Cena into current WWE

Gunther

Have they justified a possible women’s War Games match

More titles???

What WWE can learn from TNA

Kofi and Xavier’s slooooow break up

New life for DIY?

Jason confirms that Australia is… indeed… a continent

and more

