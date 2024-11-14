News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Jason from Australia talk Sami and Seth and The Bloodline, injecting Cena into current WWE, what WWE can learn from TNA, more (91 min.)

November 14, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jason from Australia acknowledge:

  • Sami and The Bloodline
  • Seth and The Bloodline
  • Will the Rock show up?
  • Injecting Cena into current WWE
  • Gunther
  • Have they justified a possible women’s War Games match
  • More titles???
  • What WWE can learn from TNA
  • Kofi and Xavier’s slooooow break up
  • New life for DIY?
  • Jason confirms that Australia is… indeed… a continent
  • and more

