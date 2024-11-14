TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (11/14): Lilly’s report on Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers, Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 14, 2024

FAYETTEVILLE, NC AT CROWN ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show.

-Show open.

(1) MIKE SANTANA vs. KC NAVARRO (w/AJ Francis)

Santana had the early advantage and dropkicked KC to the floor. Santana gave KC some chops, to a big reaction. Santana threw KC out of the ring, but AJ caught him. This caused a distraction that allowed KC to get the advantage. Santana, who had the crowd totally behind him, made a comeback and finished off KC with a Spin the Block clothesline.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun match to open the show. KC continues to impress and make the most of his opportunity. Santana’s win over Moose has seemed to help his perception of being a top tier star.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Ryan and Nic Nemeth. They talked about their matches tonight. Nic talked about being a fighting champion and fending off The System. Ryan said he would have Nic’s back, but first he would take care of Joe Hendry. Nic wished him luck. [c]

-Replay of Trent Seven turning heel on Mike Bailey from last week.

-Gia Miller interviewed the Hardys and Ace Austin but it was interrupted by Trent Seven. Hammerstone and Jake Something attacked the Hardys from behind. Santino Marella broke it up.

(2) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. ALAN ANGELS & JAKE CRIST

Wentz and Crist started the match. The Rascalz used teamwork to get the early advantage. Crist grabbed Trey’s leg on the outside to cause a distraction, which led to Angels getting the upper hand. Wentz made the hot tag and got in some offense. Angels hit a frog splash for a near fall. The Rascalz made a comeback and double-teamed Angels. Trey pinned Angels for the win.

WINNERS: The Rascalz in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun tag team match. Crist and Angels worked well as a team and got in more offense than I thought. The Rascalz rebounded from their recent loss and got a good reaction.)

-Spitfire backstage promo. They talked about facing Ash and Heather By Elegance. [c]

(3) STEVE MACLIN & JONATHAN GRESHAM & ERIC YOUNG vs. THE NORTHERN ARMORY (Josh Alexander & Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

Maclin and Williams started the match. Maclin dominated Icarus and Williams. Gresham gave Icarus a delayed suplex. Young and Maclin kicked Icarus. Alexander attacked Maclin from behind to give his team the advantage. [c]

Young made the hot tag and ran wild on Alexander. Gresham and Icarus exchanged offense. The Armory tagged in and out and had the advantage on Gresham. Gresham dropped Alexander with a dropkick. Icarus and Williams went after Gresham on the apron. Alexander got a near fall on Gresham.

Young suplexed Alexander. Maclin gave Alexander the Caught in the Crosshairs. All six wrestlers fought in the ring. Maclin accidentally knocked Young off the apron. Alexander gave Maclin the C-4 Spike and got the pin.

WINNERS: The Northern Armory in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An action-packed six-man match. The Armory needed the win since they are newly formed. This feud looks to continue.)

-Frankie Kazarian promo. He talked about winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match and beating Rhino in his hometown at Bound for Glory. Rhino approached and said he would beat Frankie’s ass. Frankie got mad that Rhino swore. [c]

-Steve Maclin confronted Santino backstage, then Young and Gresham. Young said that Maclin needed to start trusting him. Gresham said he had their backs.

(4) JOE HENDRY vs. RYAN NEMETH

Hendry did mic work before the match. He played “the director’s cut” of last week’s Ryan Nemeth career video. The new video showing all of his career achievements was just like last week’s, saying “He’s Nic Nemeth’s brother. The End.” Fans chanted “One more time!” and it played again. Ryan attacked Hendry before the bell and threw him over the top rope.

Ryan continued his attack in the ring. Hendry made a comeback and slammed Ryan over his head. Hendry gave Ryan the Standing Ovation and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Joe Hendry in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A quick win for Hendry as he starts his road back to title contention.)

(5) ROSEMARY vs. JADA STONE

Stone went right after Rosemary at the bell, but Rosemary twisted her wrist and knocked her to the mat. Rosemary continued on offense. Stone tried to fight back with punches, but Rosemary cut her off. Rosemary gave Stone a spear and hit her finisher for the pin. [c]

WINNER: Rosemary in 4:00.

Rosemary kissed Stone’s forehead after the match.

(D.L.’s Take: Rosemary continues to be more aggressive but is in need of a storyline.)

-They aired a clip from earlier in the evening of The System celebrating in the ring. They gave each other championship rings.

-Alisha Edwards walked to the stage. She bragged about The System, then talked about Masha Slamovich. Masha confronted her and grabbed the mic. Masha challenged Alisha to a no DQ title match next week. Tasha Steelz joined Alisha. Jordynne Grace came out and sided with Masha. She noted that she has a rematch coming and would face the winner of next week’s match at Turning Point.

-Nic Nemeth and an official tended to Ryan Nemeth, who had seemingly been attacked. Santino urged Nic to go to the ring because his music was playing. Nic had an exchange with Frankie Kazarian on the way to the ring.

-Nic Nemeth and Brian Myers did their ring entrances. Joe Hendry came out also and sat with the commentary team. [c]

(6) NIC NEMETH vs. BRIAN MYERS (w/Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards)

Myers had the advantage early. Eddie interfered while the referee was distracted. Nic caught Myers with a dropkick. Nic was going for a superkick, but Eddie pulled his leg. The referee made Eddie leave. The action spilled to the floor. Myers threw Nic into the ring steps. [c]

Myers choked Nic on the ropes and gave him a spinebuster. Nic made a comeback. Nic hit a series of elbows on Myers. They exchanged the advantage. Nic gave Myers a DDT and got a near fall. Alisha hit Nic with a kendo stick, then Myers gave Nic a spear for a two count.

Hendry had seen enough and carried Alisha to the back. Nic hit a superkick and a Danger Zone and got the pin. Eddie returned and attacked Nic. Hendry ran in for the save with a kendo stick. He stopped short of hitting Nic with the stick. They went face to face as fans chanted “Hug it out.” They did not hug.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match between two pros. It was an effective way of adding to the upcoming Nic vs. Eddie title match, while keeping the Nic/Hendry rivalry going.)

-Steve Maclin got in his car and drove off as music played. “To be continued” flashed on the screen