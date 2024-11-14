VIP AUDIO 11/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-12-2006) – WWE Smackdown analysis including Lashley’s development, Teddy Long’s unintentional comedy, thumbs down for Kennedy-Undertaker, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing the Nov. 10 episode of WWE Smackdown. The discussion includes a look at the pros and cons of more wrestling than any other wrestling show, the greatness of the first hour compared to the poor effort in the second hour, Teddy Long’s unintentional comedy, Lashley’s development, Finlay’s regression, Batista no-selling Finlay’s offense, the disappearing act by the tag champs and Kane (again), a big thumbs down for Kennedy-Taker, and the best tag match ever.

