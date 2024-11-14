FREE PODCAST 11/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ron Simmons on how he found out he’d be winning WCW Title, Nation of Domination, Turner buying JCP, Mick Foley, Attitude Era, Bret Hart controversy, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-12-2014), Pat McNeil interviewed Ron Simmons who talked about the transition from Jim Crockett Promotions to Turner-owned WCW and what wrestlers were worried about, thoughts on Mick Foley early in his career, the switch to wrestling as Faarooq and who was supposed to manage him instead of Sunny, transitioning from football to pro wrestling, how he found out Bill Watts chose him to be WCW Champion, how the locker room felt about the Bret Hart departure from the WWF, the Nation of Domination, the Attitude Era, and much more with live callers and chat room questions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO