WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024

Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,786 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 18,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Nia Jax vs. Naomi – WWE Women’s Championship match

Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Roman Reigns to appear

