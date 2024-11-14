FREE PODCAST 11/14 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Meyers talk Bryan-Wyatt closing segment, Undisputed Era run-in, Baszler, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (11-15-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com (TV reporter for WWE Main Event and WWE Kickoff shows) with live callers and mailbag questions reacting to Smackdown. They talk about Daniel Bryan answering Sami Zayn and then setting up a Survivor Series match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Also, another long Baron Corbin promo to start the show, more Survivor Series “brand supremacy” based run-ins including Shayna Baszler and Undisputed Era, among others. Plus some Survivor Series stips at stake. The on-site correspondent from Philadelphia, Pa. talks about crowd reactions, what happened during commercials, the standout dark match before the show, the ebb and flow during the closing Bryan-Bray segment, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO