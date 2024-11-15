10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (11-6-2014): Charlotte Flair & Bayley vs. Sasha Banks & Becky Lynch, plus Sami Zayn, Dash Wilder, Neville (Pac), more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

November 6, 2014

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credits video package looking at Sami Zayn’s “road to redemption.” Of note, Zayn was on Main Event this week. It would seem unlikely that Zayn would win the NXT Championship if he’s about to hit the main roster.

The announcers are Rich Brennan, Alex Riley, and Jason Alexander. Byron Saxton has the ring duties.

Tyler Breeze and his iPhone make their entrance. Breeze’s seasonal residence is now Helsinki Finland. It’s very odd that they’d have Zayn vs. Breeze in the opening match and not the main event. Big crowd reaction for Zayn.

1. SAMI ZAYN vs. TYLER BREEZE

Immediate schoolboy from Breeze for one. They trade wrist control. Zayn wants a leg, backslide from Breeze for two. Rollup from Breeze for one. Zayn and Breeze dodge attacks, atomic drop puts Breeze on the defensive. Zayn tries to bring Breeze over the rope by the hair but Breeze drops down to bring Zayn into the ropes and attack. Breeze amps up his aggression, then slides into a chinlock. Breeze telegraphs a back body drop, eats a boot, slips out of a body slam, bulldogs Zayn’s face into the turnbuckle.

[ Break ]

Breeze is mid-suplex out of the break. Breeze slowly works Zayn over. Zayn fires up but Breeze blocks the Blue Thunder Bomb and hits a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Zayn to the top, but Breeze clobbers him from the mat. Breeze goes up top but Zayn punches him down. Big cross-body, but a dropkick from Breeze swats him out of the air for a believable nearfall. Zayn catches a kick and hits a reverse DDT, then catches the Supermodel Kick, wants to pick Breeze up but he slips out. Waistlock trade after trade. Supermodel Kick and Zayn barely kicks out.

[Q2] Both men are winded and wounded as the match resets after the kickout. Zayn gets a boot up in the corner, Breeze catches it, Zayn grabs Breeze and hits an exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. Helluva Kick and Breeze is out.

WINNER: Sami Zayn in 11:30. Great match between these two. It’s like watching Shawn Michaels or Chris Jericho with the frequent multi-layered counters and reversals. Why was this the opener? What can they have lined up bigger than this unless they are putting on a Tag Team Title match?

Charlotte and Bayley are advertised to face Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, which may be the main event.

Backstage, Renee Young reprises her interviewer role with Adrian Neville. She asks him about Zayn’s match. He is impressed and says that he considers Zayn the #1 contender and will face him anytime, any place. He has no problem with this because he knows Zayn “can’t win the big one.” Young seems a bit sad about this.

Dash Wilder is out for a match. I think we saw him once or twice before in the last few years. He looks like a blend of Curtis Axel and Scott Dawson. He’s facing Tyson Kidd.

2 – DASH WILDER vs. TYSON KIDD

They trade control as the crowd mocks Kidd. Wilder’s size lets him knock Kidd down. Kidd gets aggressive in the corner. Kidd slows the match down to a crawl. Elbow out of the corner lets Wilder rally. Big scoop slam from Wilder, but it’s not enough. Neckbreaker sets up the Sharpshooter, Wilder taps.

WINNER: Tyson Kidd in 4:30. Snoozer of a match, meant to build Kidd after a number of high profile losses.

Backstage, it’s red and someone is making weird noises with their head in a towel. It’s Marcus Lois doing some sort of Kane impersonation.

Next up is the women’s tag match. They still have not explained why Charlotte would team with Bayley.

Backstage interview between Young and Zayn. He says that he feels great. He says that he is the Count of Monte Cristo, he’s setting things right with everyone who has stood in his way. He says he wants an NXT Championship match next week. Young says she will confirm the match with William Regal.

Sasha Banks has new music, it’s got more production to it, but I think I like her old music better.

[Q3] Becky Lynch gets boos as she comes out. The crowd is surprisingly positive for kinda-sorta-tweener champ Charlotte.

3 – NXT Women’s champion CHARLOTTE & BAYLEY vs. SASHA BANKS & BECKY LYNCH – Tag Team match

Lynch and Bayley start. Bayley slips around Lynch and unloads on her. Bayley with some stout blows. Lynch drags her to the corner and Banks in in. Bodyslam followed by a knee drop. Charlotte is dying for a tag, and she gets it. Banks runs for the corner so Charlotte muscles Lynch into the ring. Charlotte dominates Lynch.

[ Break ]

Charlotte has Lynch locked in a sort of front face lock while delivering knee after knee to her face. Charlotte throws Lynch into Banks, but Banks manages to not tag Lynch. Charlotte destroys Lynch while demanding that Banks tags in. Cover for one. Lynch is desperate for a tag. Charlotte whips Lynch into Banks and Banks goes flying. Charlotte runs out of the ring to chase Banks, Banks slips through the ring but Charlotte ducks the ambush and unloads on Lynch. Charlotte wants a piece of Banks but she gets turned around and Banks takes her down. Lynch covers for two, and Banks tags in. Banks mounts Charlotte but Charlotte throws her off, Lynch is in and immediately regrets it.

Bayley in to punish Lynch. Lynch looks ready to cry as Bayley takes it to her. Lynch gets Bayley to the corner and Banks grounds her. Banks mocks Charlotte as she wears Bayley down. Banks steals some of Charlotte’s mannerisms to mock her. Body slam as Charlotte begs for a tag. Bayley blocks a suplex, hits one of her own, dumps Lynch from the ring but Banks nails a clothesline. Lynch tries to yank Charlotte off the apron, then Banks knocks her off the apron. Bayley with a rollup, Banks rolls through, grabs tights and gets the pin. Banks and Lynch head for the hills.

WINNERS: Sasha Banks & Becky Lynch at 8:07. Not a dull moment, great action. Charlotte looked positively indestructible and savage. It is very unusual to see a quality female tag match in WWE, this was a good one.

Backstage, William Regal is in his office when Renee Young comes in. She asks about Neville vs. Zayn for next week. He says he can’t always do what “the talent” wants, he needs to worry about the show, what is best for business, etc. But he says that Zayn has plowed through the competition. He books the match. Like Regal would turn Young down? I feel like this should be a Takeover match.

The Ascension come out to have a “face-to-face” with Hideo Itami and whoever his new buddy is. Viktor has the mic, he says that they tried to be patient with Itami, but he hasn’t gotten the message. Konnor calls Itami out. Itami comes out alone. He grins, and “Finn Balor” (Prince Devitt) is brought out as his partner. He gets a huge shine from all of the announcers included Alex Riley. They charge the ring and wreck The Ascension. The crowd goes nuts, as you would imagine. Pele Kick from Balor to Viktor followed by a dropkick from Itami. “Dream Team” chant from the crowd as Konnor makes the mistake from crawling into the ring. Itami teases him into the ring to lure him into a huge double foot stomp from the top turnbuckle from Balor.

[ J.J.’s Reax: that was a fantastic pay-off to the last month or two of build up. Will this end the feud, or take it to the next level? ]

Final Reax: Outstanding episode of NXT. Two excellent matches filled with the kind of counter/reversal/transition style that I prefer to the “WWE main event” style, a strong debut for Finn Balor, and the promise of Zayn vs. Neville one-on-one next week for the NXT Championship. And the return of Renee Young in her backstage interviewer role which brings so much to the show.

