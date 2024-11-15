10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (11-13-2014): Neville (Pac) vs. Sami Zayn, plus Finn Balor, Tyson Kidd, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Hideo Itami, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

November 13, 2014

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credits promo summarizing Hideo Itami’s feud with The Ascension culminating in the debut of Finn Balor (Prince Devitt). Big Kudos for The Ascension for taking some stuff shots last week, and expending a year’s worth build to put over a new pair. That’s how it’s done.

The announcers are Jason Alexander, Rich Brennan, and Alex Riley.

Finn Balor hits the ring to start the show. He gets a darkened arena at the start of his credits. Big reception for Balor. Lots of theatrics from Balor on his entrance. He introduces himself in the ring. He says he is the future. Tyson Kidd cuts him off. If pairing with Itami got a “dream team” chant, this should earn a “dream feud” chant.

Kidd cuts him off and says that no one cares about Balor’s life story. Fact. Big heat on Kidd. Kidd objects to Balor coming in and thinking he can be “the guy” and says that Balor clearly lacks respect. Fact.

Next out is Kidd’s sometime partner, Justin Gabriel. Gabriel backs up Kidd. He says that every week a new “big international star” debuts on NXT, but Balor has to get through Kidd and Gabriel. Balor is ready as they hit the ring. Before they can touch him, Hideo Itami comes down the ramp to even the odds. With the odds evened, Kidd and Gabriel leave the ring, but a ref comes in. He indicates that this is now a match. JoJo tells us that William Regal has just booked the match.

1 – HIDEO ITAMI & FINN BALOR vs. TYSON KIDD & JUSTIN GABRIEL (w/Natalya)

Gabriel and Itami to start. Gabriel brings Itami to the corner for a double-team, but Itami drags Kidd to the corner to bring in Balor. Kidd declines and Gabriel and Balor are on. Kidd saves Gabriel from a top-rope double stomp, so Balor flies over the time and takes them out.

[ Break ]

Itami and Balor are controlling Gabriel. Alexander says that Balor knows a lot about respect after his time in New Japan (named by name). Distraction by Kidd lets Gabriel dropkick Balor to turn the match around. Balor can’t get a break to tag in Itami. Frequent tags from Kidd and Gabriel. Balor with elbows then a Pele kick put Kidd down.

Itami is in and unloads on Kidd. Itami runs right into a boot and Gabriel tags in. Knee from the mat catches Gabriel in mid-air, Kidd breaks up the tag, and a legscrew drops Kidd. Balor and Itami stereo dropkick, double footstomp from the top finishes Gabriel.

WINNERS: Hideo Itami & Finn Balor in 7:10. The only problem with this match was that it should have had a month of build and been a main event match. Balor and Itami really impressed against the proven team of Kidd and Gabriel. Great hard-hitting action here.

[Q2] Video package reminding us of Sami Zayn facing Adrian Neville for the #1 contender spot a year ago, which put Neville on the path to the title. Nice to revisit a really outstanding match.

Backstage, Devin Taylor interviews Sami Zayn. He says he thinks Neville has been a great champion, but he feels that tonight is different. He brings up the “road to redemption” and that this is destiny. This may be the longest, continued title quest in WWE history…

Sasha Banks is facing Alexa Bliss. Bliss seems to have some new music, but the same presentation.

2 – ALEXA BLISS vs. SASHA BANKS (w/Becky Lynch)

Bliss wants a lock-up, so Banks puts a boot in her middle, hangs her across the corner and hits a big double knee drop. Running slap to a seated Bliss. Bliss suddenly fires up. Leg scissors takedown, then a sunset flip for two for Bliss. “E-C-DUB” chant as the two get physical. Banks with a back stabber and rolls right into the Bank Statement crossface for the submission win.

WINNER: Sasha Banks in 2:15. Bliss doesn’t have enough brand build up for the win to mean much, but Banks needs to be strong if they want to book her against Charlotte.

Banks gets the mic and mocks Bliss, then sends a message to Charlotte. She wants the NXT Women’s Championship.

Backstage interview with Adrian Neville. He tells Devin Taylor that Zayn’s a good friend and a great competitor, which is why everyone likes Zayn. But Zayn has proven he can’t “win the big one” and says that Zayn will be disappointed again.

[ J.J.’s Reax: I’m still struggling to find a heel in this match, but it worked a year ago so I think it will work again here. ]

The Lucha Dragons are facing Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake, who continue to get well-deserved air time.

3 – NXT tag champions THE LUCHA DRAGONS (SIN CARA & KALISTO) vs. WESLEY BLAKE & BUDDY MURPHY – Non-title tag match

Kalisto and Blake start with mat work. Blind tag from Murphy, Kalisto wants a cross-body, Blake ducks it and Murphy catches him, Kalisto wants a dragon sleep but Murphy transitions right into a huge suplex. Great sequence there.

[Q3] Double-team from Blake and Murphy. Another double team move sees Blake coming off the top rope. More double team work from Blake and Murphy. Murphy monkey flips Kalisto into Blake, but Kalisto turns it into a sunset flip to send Blake into the corner. Kalisto manager to tag Sin Cara who comes right off the top to take out Blake and Murphy. Sin Cara makes them both look like chumps. springboard back elbow gets two and the crowd is hot for the Lucha Dragons. Kalisto with a gorgeous dive to take out Murphy ringside. Single arm powerbomb sets up the top rope senton for the win.

WINNERS: The Lucha Dragons in 4:47. The Lucha Dragons were insane as always, but the real story here was the impressive work from Blake and Murphy. They looked like they could hang with the Lucha Dragons and had a ton of agile, cunning moves despite being larger wrestlers.

Devin Tayler interviews The Vaudevillains. Aiden English reminds us that they are the number one contenders to the title. Golf clap for the Lucha Dragons. Gotch promises that the titles will be going home “with two men.”

Sami Zayn is out for his title match with Adrian Neville. Can he finally “win the big one” after about two years? The “Ole!” chants manage to drown out his music. Adrian Neville out to a less position reception. Jojo does the formal introductions. A smattering of boos for Neville as he is introduced.

4 – NXT champion ADRIAN NEVILLE vs. SAMI ZAYN – NXT Championship match

Rapid mat work sends Neville to the corner to recover. Neville with a headlock. Arm drag puts Neville on the defensive again as Zayn looks super confident without being cocky. Zayn holds the ropes to dodge a dropkick, then hits one of his one, teaches coming over the top but bounces back in the ring because Neville gets out of the way. Neville takes a walk around the ring and looks rattled. Zayn holds the ropes open for him, but Neville leaps over the ropes instead. Hard shoulder tackle from Zayn, flurry of kicks from Neville and things just got rough.

[ Break ]

Suplex gets one for Neville out of the break. Running uppercut in the corner gets two for Neville. Neville slows the pace down.

[Q4] Zayn fires up with lariats then sends Neville over the top. Zayn follows with a big flip, then tosses Neville back into the ring. Zayn to the top for a cross-body but Neville flips himself from a stand around to get knees up, then hits a standing shooting star press for a nearfall. Neville wants a powerbomb, but Zayn resists. Neville wants a rear view but Zayn ducks his head and catches Neville in an electric chair position, jumps up, turns Neville 180 mid jump and hits a sick powerbomb, cover for a nearfall. Gorgeous sequence.

Neville with kicks, Zayn ducks a roundhouse, grabs him for a belly-to-back, no release, number two, no release, then a half-nelson suplex for two-and-seven-eighths. Zayn wants the Helluva Kick after the reset but Neville gets a boot up. Neville charges Zayn, Zayn catches him, looks for the exploder suplex into the corner but Neville swings around and levers Zayn to the ground. Neville to the top, “No!” chants, Red Arrow, Zayn rolls away and Neville is selling his knee.

Zayn is begging for Neville to get up and take a Helluva Kick, but Neville can’t stand. Zayn can’t believe the match might be called, the ref makes the X, and the crowd starts dumping all over this. Zayn bends over to check on Neville, Neville surprises him, rolls him up, and gets the cheap win.

WINNER: Adrian Neville in 12:17. This is another classic match from NXT involving Sami Zayn. Great ending that makes you wonder if it is a heel turn for a Neville or not.

Post-match, Zayn is in shock that he lost, and is about to cry. Neville comes over to console him, but he is still selling the knee. The ref makes the X again and again to get trainers to help Neville. Zayn looks absolutely shattered.

Final Reax: If you watch one match this month, that main event is the match to watch. This was a really good episode to begin with, with a pair of stand-out tag team matches. Murphy and Blake really impressed and I hope to see a lot more of them soon. The one complaint was giving away Kidd/Gabriel vs. Itami/Balor so early, but those two have instant credibility now.

