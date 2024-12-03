FREE PODCAST 12/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Surprise twist in New Day angle, Seth-Punk and Dom-Gunther crowd reactions, Drew return, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to discuss an eventful Raw starting with the surprising and perhaps puzzling (or not?) twist in the New Day storyline. Also, how crowds are reacting to C.M. Punk and Seth Rollins tension, chanting for Dominik against Gunther and whether WWE wanted that or is turning Gunther babyface, the return of Drew McIntyre, the Women’s IC Title tournament, the strengths of Sami Zayn as a character and actor, and more with a ton of chat room, mailbag, and live caller interactions throughout.

