VIP AUDIO 12/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-3-2006): Post-ECW December to Dismember PPV Roundtable: Keller’s host discussion on Elimination Chamber featuring with Punk, Lashley RVD (43 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our ECW December to Dismember PPV Roundtable from Dec. 3, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Pat McNeill to talk about the entire event headlined with an Elimination Chamber featuring C.M. Punk, Bobby Lashley, RVD, Hardcore Holly, Test and Big Show.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

