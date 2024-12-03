VIP AUDIO 12/2 – WKH – WWE Raw review: New Day’s 10th Anniversary takes a surprising turn, Seth vs. Sami, Drew McIntyre returns, Gunther vs. Dom, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 2 edition of WWE Raw featuring New Day’s 10th Anniversary Celebration, C.M. Punk and Seth Rollins argue, Sami Zayn confronts Seth, Women’s IC Title Tournament action, Dominik vs. Gunther, Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth, Seth vs. Sami, Drew McIntyre returns, and more.

