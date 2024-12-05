WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (12/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, December 6, 2024

Where: Minneapolis, Minn. at Target Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,936 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez – WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament First Round match

Fallout from Survivor Series WarGames

